From left: Jayden Browndorf, 21, and Noah Farmer, 22, in booking photos from the Irvine Police Department.

Two suspects were arrested Saturday after a teenager was shot and killed in a quiet Irvine neighborhood earlier this week.

The suspects were identified as Jayden Browndorf, 21, of Irvine and Noah Farmer, 22, of Tustin, by the Irvine Police Department.

The victim was identified as Nicholas Alistair Neaimi-Pour, 19, from Costa Mesa.

On Aug. 3, police responded to reports of a shooting near Athel Avenue and Sego Street around 12:37 p.m. Callers told police they heard a man screaming for help.

Arriving officers found the victim lying on the ground while being attended to by witnesses and residents in the area.

Paramedic crews arrived on the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspects fled the area before officers could arrive. Investigators later determined the incident was a car-to-car shooting that involved a black Mercedes sedan and a white Honda Civic.

At the time, the victim entered the passenger side of the Mercedes that pulled alongside the east curb of Athel Avenue. A short time later, a white Honda Civic pulled up next to the Mercedes.

The male passenger in the Honda exited and opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times, police said. The victim exited the Mercedes and collapsed on the street.

During the search for suspects, investigators discovered the shooter lived at a residence near Kensington Park and Saint James, which was near the crime scene.

A search warrant was obtained and due to the nature of the crime, a SWAT team was activated.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the home and loudspeaker announcements were made asking the occupants to exit.

The two suspects were eventually arrested on charges of homicide and were transported to the Orange County Jail. The events that led up to the fatal shooting remain under investigation.

“Things like this don’t usually happen in residential neighborhoods, specifically in Irvine, in broad daylight with people home and walking about,” said Irvine police. “For whatever reason, it seems the victim was targeted. Our investigation will continue until we figure this out. The victim lives in South County, so there is no indication why they would be in this area.”

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mudassar Mahmood at 949-724-7244 or email mmahmood@cityofirvine.org.