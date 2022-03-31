Two people were arrested after allegedly stealing from a Louis Vuitton store in Beverly Hills Thursday.

Police received a call around 1:30 p.m. regarding a theft at the luxury store located at 295 N. Rodeo Drive, Lt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA.

Officers arrived and found two people they are describing as suspects.

Both people were arrested on suspicion of grand theft, police said.

One of the suspects used bodily force against a security guard, according to Moreno.

The property the pair took was recovered by officers.

No further details were immediately available.

Just last week, a brazen smash-and-grab burglary was reported at another Beverly Hills jewelry store. Bystanders watched in disbelief as five people got out of a car and used what appeared to be sledge hammers to break the plate glass window of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills.

Both incidents are under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Anonymous reports can be made by text to BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.