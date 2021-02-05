2 arrested for identity theft, burglary after Glendale police find credit cards, IDs in vehicle

24-year-old Juan Olmos of Winnetka, left, and 30-year-old Stephanie Villasenor of Winnetka, right, are seen in a photo shared by the Glendale Police Department on Feb. 5, 2021.

Two people were arrested Thursday after police found credit cards, IDs, keys and drugs inside a vehicle during a Glendale traffic stop, officials said Friday.

Around 3 a.m., a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of Pacific Avenue and California Avenue for an expired registration, the Glendale Police Department said in a news release.

Upon making contact with the driver, the officer saw methamphetamine pipes and what appeared to be heroin inside of the vehicle, according to the department.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Juan Olmos of Winnetka, allegedly confirmed the substance the officer saw was heroin when he was questioned about it.

The officer searched the front passenger, identified as 30-year-old Stephanie Villasenor of Winnetka, and found heroin and a methamphetamine pipe, Glendale police said.

During a further search of the vehicle, officers located “a large amount” of credit and debits cards, California driver’s licenses and mail all belonging to other people.

Additionally, they found several garage openers, multiple sets of keys and employee ID cards belonging to others. There was also a license plate inside the car that belonged to another vehicle with the same make and model for the vehicle the pair were in, leading police to believed it was a potential “cold plate.”

Olmos and Villasenor were arrested and booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Villasenor was additionally booked on suspicion of identity theft.

After a follow-up investigation into the stolen items, officers located multiple victims who confirmed their vehicles has been broken into overnight. The victims identified most of the items found as being personal items that were taken when their vehicles were burglarized, police said.

The stolen items were returned to the victims.

Burglary was added to both Olmos and Villasenor’s booking charges and they remained in custody Friday.

On 2/4/21 24yr old Juan Olmos of Winnetka & 30yr old Stephanie Villasenor of Winnetka were arrested for possession of a controlled substance & possession of drug paraphernalia. Villasenor was booked on the additional charge of identity theft. Read more:https://t.co/7ihU011MoB pic.twitter.com/WHVV2k47fn — Glendale PD (@GlendalePD) February 5, 2021