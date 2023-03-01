Two suspects were arrested in Orange County for obtaining nearly half a million dollars worth of stolen goods on Feb. 24.

The suspects were identified as Jesus Ortiz, 48 from Lynwood, and Yolanda De La Rosa, 49 from Anaheim, by the California Highway Patrol.

An investigation into an organized group of retail thieves began in January, led by agents with the CHP Border Division’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force (ORCTF).

Authorities witnessed “multiple suspects arriving and delivering suspected stolen property to an apartment in Anaheim,” while investigating.

Two other locations in Bellflower and Lynwood were also found to be associated with the organized theft crew, said CHP.

On Feb. 24, authorities served a search warrant and discovered 14,018 stolen items worth over $463,746.27 among the three locations

The stolen merchandise included purses, clothing, shoes, cologne and perfume, officials confirm. Some of the stolen goods still had store tags and security sensors affixed to them.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of Organized Retail Theft and were booked at the Orange County Jail, authorities said.

The case will be presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s office for filing.

“The CHP’s ORCTF partners with California law enforcement agencies and private industry

throughout the state to help combat organized retail theft,” officials said. “Since the ORCTF’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in 1,470 investigations, resulting in 855 arrests, and the recovery of stolen merchandise valued at over 28 million dollars.”