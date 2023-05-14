An adult and a juvenile male have been arrested on charges of robbery and elder abuse, officials with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced late last week.

The robbery occurred at around 6:50 p.m. on April 25 in the parking lot of a Stater Bros. shopping center, located in the 28900 block of Greenspot Road in Highland, according to a SBSD news release.

While the victim was loading grocery bags at the rear of the vehicle, the two suspects, one identified as 21-year-old Peter Perez and another only as a 17-year-old male juvenile, both from San Bernardino, parked their vehicle directly behind the victim and exited the car.

Authorities say the two suspects then pushed the victim to the ground and took the victim’s purse. As they attempted to flee the scene, they collided with another vehicle and then took off again.

The victim suffered several injuries during the robbery. Officials did not say if the victim was taken to the hospital or treated at the scene.

A little more than a week later, on May 3, investigators from the Highland Sheriff’s Station were able to identify several of the suspects, authorities said. A search warrant was then executed at a residence in the 1200 block of Lomita Road in San Bernardino where both Perez and the male juvenile were arrested.

The 21-year-old suspect was booked at the West Valley Detention Center, while the 17-year-old was booked at the San Bernardino County Juvenile Detention Center. Both were charged with robbery and elder abuse.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Highland Sheriff’s Station at 909-452-9793. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or online at WeTip.