A motorcyclist was gunned down on a freeway off-ramp in Lancaster, and two people have been arrested in connection with his death.

CHP officers responded to the 14 Freeway off-ramp to Avenue L in Lancaster around 2:57 p.m. Tuesday afternoon on reports of a traffic collision with a motorcycle rider down.

Officers were notified that the motorcyclist, later identified as 37-year-old Henry Gonzalez, had sustained gunshot wounds.

Further investigation by authorities led to the identification of two suspects, 29-year-old Jesse Cupido and 25-year-old Isabel Cortez, and they were arrested on Friday afternoon in Sun Valley for Gonzalez’s murder.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.