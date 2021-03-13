2 arrested, French bulldog reunited with owner after robbery in Redondo Beach

Andres Renderos, 23, and Rachael Sandoval, 20, are seen in booking photos shared by the Redondo Beach Police Department on March 12, 2021.

Two people were arrested and an 8-week-old French bulldog was reunited with his owner after a robbery in Redondo Beach Friday morning, officials said.

Officers got a call shortly before 10 a.m. about a man and a woman in a black Mercedes-Benz stealing a dog in the 1700 block of South Pacific Coast Highway, the Redondo Beach Police Department said.

A Redondo Beach officer holds a dog recovered after a robbery on March 12, 2021. (Redondo Beach Police Department)

Police responded and focused on PCH, where the vehicle was last seen fleeing northbound.

Officers eventually spotted a vehicle matching the description and detained the occupants, 23-year-old Andres Renderos and 20-year-old Rachael Sandoval, who the victim and witnesses identified as the robbers, police said.

The French bulldog, named Cash, was found unharmed inside the car.

Cash was reunited with his owner, who police said suffered minor injuries during the robbery.

Renderos and Sandoval were both arrested on suspicion of robbery.

French bulldogs can fetch thousands of dollars and have become increasingly targeted by thieves, according to the American Kennel Club, which warned of a spike in pet thefts.

Last month, the violent robbery of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs in Hollywood grabbed national attention and put dog owners on edge.

High-value and smaller breed dogs that are easier to grab are generally stolen more often, non-profits say.

A non-profit pet adoption service, Adopt-a-Pet.com, this month issued an emergency alert, warning about a rise in pet thefts. The group offered owners these tips to protect their pets:

Never leave pets unattended in yards or tied up outside stores

Stay alert while walking outside and pay attention to your surroundings

If possible, pair up with other pet owners for walks

Make sure the dogs are microchipped with up-to-date contact information

Be careful while posting photos of pets online, because thieves could use social media posts to know about your location and daily habits