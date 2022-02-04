2 arrested in caught-on-video armed robbery at Irvine restaurant

Two people, including a former employee, were arrested Wednesday following an armed robbery at an Irvine Korean BBQ restaurant, police announced.

The robbery happened in broad daylight, about 11 a.m. Jan. 19, at “All That Barbecue” on 15333 Culver Drive.

Armed with loaded handguns, two men entered the restaurant through the back door and forced all the employees to gather in the restroom.

Allan Hoang (left) and Alanmichael Babauta (right) are seen in photos released by the Irvine Police Department on Feb. 4, 2022.

Video shows the robbers pointing their guns at the employees and ordering them around.

One of the robbers stayed with the employees, taking their wallets and cell phones while the second suspect checked for money in the safe and cash register, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

After finding the safe and cash register empty, the two fled out the back door, taking the victims’ property with them, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Irvine police, with help from the Santa Ana and Garden Grove police departments, arrested 28-year-old Allan Hoang of Monterey Park in connection with the robbery.

When he was arrested, police said they found a silver semi-automatic handgun with him that was similar to the one used during the robbery, as well as property belonging to the victims.

The other suspect, 25-year-old Alanmichael Babauta of Westminster, was arrested by Huntington Beach Police on Jan. 20, while driving a stolen vehicle, police said.

Hoang was an employee at the restaurant in 2017, according to Irvine police.

Barbauta and Hoang were both arrested on suspicion robbery, kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and conspiracy.

Police said they are suspected of committing similar crimes throughout Orange County.

Anyone with information related to the investigation, is asked to contact Detective Nate Ridlon at 949-

724-7494 or email nridlon@cityofirvine.org