Video released by LAPD on Aug. 24, 2022 shows a robbery at a gas station store in the Fairfax District in July.

Two people are being accused of following two men from a gentlemen’s club to a gas station to rob them last month.

The incident occurred around 4:10 a.m. July 6, when the victims had just left the Crazy Girls club in Hollywood and stopped at a gas station in the 7800 block of Melrose Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two vehicles stopped in the alley behind the gas station and six suspects got out. Two of them went into the gas station store, pointed guns at the victims and took jewelry, money and phones. They then drove off in the two vehicles, police said.

Detectives determined the suspects were also at the club at the same time as the victims and followed them to the gas station.

Surveillance video released by LAPD this week shows the suspects at the club, pulling into the alley and robbing the victims.

Two of the six suspects were eventually identified as Michael Isiah Moore, 27, of Fairfield, and Amough Keyana Bonton, 21, of Sacramento. Moore is believed to be one of the gunmen.

Both suspects, who were out on bail for gun charges, were arrested on Monday.

Police searched a Hollywood apartment connected to both suspects and discovered two handguns and thousands of dollars in cash, officials said.

On Wednesday, they were charged with three counts of robbery, police said. Moore’s bail was set at $230,000, while Bonton’s was set at $175,000.