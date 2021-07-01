2 arrested in connection to Lancaster shooting: LASD

An adult and a juvenile were arrested in connection to a shooting that was caught on video in Lancaster earlier this month, officials announced Thursday.

Around 9:50 p.m. on June 18, two men were walking on Raven Lane and Avenue J-4, when two others, one on a bicycle and another on a skateboard, began firing towards them, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The gunmen continued shooting even as one of the victims laid on the pavement and screamed in pain, according to the department.

Surveillance video captured the shooting, showing one of the victims falling to the ground from the shots, while the other was able to run off. A woman can be heard screaming.

The shooters continued on their way, still on the bike and skateboard.

The victims, described only as young men, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to their backs, torso and legs, the Sheriff’s Department said. Both were taken to a local hospital, where one remains in critical condition, while the other was released and is recovering at home.

Investigators found approximately 30 expended shell casings at the scene, officials said.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Capt. Robert Jones from Operation Safe Streets Bureau held a briefing Thursday to announce the arrest of two individuals “responsible for the brutal attempted murder of two young male adults.”

The briefing came after investigators executed search warrants Tuesday at two locations and arrested the two people suspected in the shooting, along with three other individuals.

Several “ghost gun” firearms were also seized from the locations, deputies said, adding that ghost guns are virtually untraceable weapons that can be made at home using parts that are legally purchased.

One of the men suspected in the shooting is a self-admitted gang member and has an extensive criminal history, according to the Sheriff’s Department. He is currently on parole under Post-Release Community Supervision.

This second person is a juvenile and so he was unable to be interviewed by investigators, the department said.

It was not immediately clear what the three other individuals were arrested on suspicion of.