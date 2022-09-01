Police investigate a shooting in South Los Angeles on May 17, 2022. (ANG)

Police have arrested two suspects tied to the May murder of a wheelchair-bound double-amputee.

Los Angeles Police booked 34-year-old Raymundo Hernandez and 32-year-old Blas Canche, both L.A. residents, for murder.

A third suspect, 37-year-old Rubi Anguiano-Salazar, was already in Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department custody on an unrelated charge. She was re-arrested for murder, police said.

According to police, a female suspect opened fire and killed 69-year-old Gerold Lipeles on May 17 while he was asleep in his wheelchair outside the McDonald’s on South Western Avenue and West Century Boulevard in the Gramercy Park neighborhood.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Detectives also connected Anguiano-Salazar to an attempted murder on May 21, police said.

The suspect approached a 67-year-old female seated at a bus stop on the 1600 block of West Manchester Avenue. After a short conversation with the suspect, the victim walked away and the suspect shot the victim in the back, according to police.

Both cases will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 1.

Anyone with additional information on either shooting are urged to call South Bureau Homicide Detectives at 323-786-5166 or 77th Street Division Detectives at 323-786-5420.