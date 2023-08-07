Richard Seevers (left) and Frank Mansfield (right) as seen in undated photos. (RCSO)

Investigators with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two suspects in connection with the 2021 murder of a man from Cabazon.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Dillon Entler was reported missing in August 2021 after family members had not seen or heard from him in three days.

Preliminary investigation by authorities revealed that Entler was “likely deceased and the victim of a homicide,” the RCSO statement said.

Central Homicide Unit investigators began working on the case as a no-body homicide.

Nearly two years elapsed before authorities were able to identify and find any suspects, but a breakthrough in the case came on Thursday when investigators located and arrested two men, Richard Seevers, 59, of Banning and Frank Mansfield, 48, of Cabazon.

Entler’s remains have still not been located despite numerous attempts by law enforcement and volunteers, authorities said.

The investigation remains active, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact Investigator Robertson of the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777 or Investigator Hood at the Cabazon Station at 951-922-7100.