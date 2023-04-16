An LAPD cruiser seen in this undated file photo (KTLA)

Two suspects were charged with attempted murder after they were captured on surveillance footage shooting a man on Friday in Van Nuys, authorities announced.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the shooting, located in the 15200 block of Vanowen Street around 8:20 a.m after an employee at a nearby business discovered a man on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Surveillance footage obtained by police from the scene showed a part of the shooting and the suspects involved.

While police were investigating an unrelated incident in the Hartland Street and Kester Avenue area on Saturday, they spotted two people who matched the description of the suspects captured in the video footage.

The suspects, 39-year-old Javier Rosario of Van Nuys and 33-year-old Jennifer Yui of West Covina, were arrested and charged with attempted murder.

“Both suspects were taken into custody, and (a) subsequent investigation resulted in the recovery of additional evidence connecting the two suspects to the shooting,” an LAPD news release stated.

The shooting victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he went into emergency surgery. He is currently in stable condition.