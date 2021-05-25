2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of man at Garden Grove hotel

Enrique Torres and Agustin Cortez are shown in photos released by the Garden Grove Police Department on May 25, 2021.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the January fatal shooting of a 28-year-old man at a hotel in Garden Grove, police announced Tuesday.

The shooting was reported about 3:50 a.m. on Jan. 17 at the Hyatt Regency, located at 11999 Harbor Blvd.

Police found the victim, Eddie Barajas, of Santa Ana, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died.

An investigation revealed the shooting occurred in a lobby hallway on the west side of the hotel and that it was gang related, according to Garden Grove police.

Investigators were able to locate witnesses who helped identify the people involved as alleged gang members from Los Angeles.

Detectives served multiple search warrants in L.A. County on May 18, leading to the arrests of Enrique Torres, 19, of Los Angeles, and Agustin Cortez, of Hawthorne, on suspicion of homicide with gang enhancements, police said.

No further details about the shooting or a possible motive have been released.