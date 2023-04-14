Two men have been charged in the beating of a man outside Dodger Stadium late last year.

Reece Hopkin, 38, and Chad Reeves, 42, each face a felony charge of battery with serious bodily injury, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said in a Friday news release.

Though the release did not identify the act performing at the concert, the details align with a Nov. 17, 2022, attack after a parking-lot fender bender following Elton John’s concert.

The dispute led to the beating of a 64-year-old man who “suffered serious injuries,” the statement said.

In addition, Hopkin faces a charge of felony vandalism or destruction of property, as he allegedly grabbed the phone of a man recording the attack and threw it to the ground.

“What started out as a night of entertainment and revelry ended in violence. Verbal disagreements should never take such a dangerous turn,” Gascón said in a statement. “I want to thank the LAPD for their thorough investigation and our prosecutors who meticulously reviewed the case to determine what charges should be filed. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure that our entertainment venues are safe for all.”

“I am proud of the vigilant work done by Northeast detectives to investigate this vicious attack and bring the attackers to justice with the support of the District Attorney’s Office,” Moore added in the statement. “Our commitment to reducing violent crime and holding those responsible accountable will continue to be unwavering.”

Both men are expected to be arraigned on May 15 at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.