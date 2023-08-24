A man and a teen have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Boyle Heights earlier this month.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Aug. 12 inside the recreation center at Evergreen Park, located at 2844 E. 2nd St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, Alonso Ramos, was treated at the scene but succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation led to the identity of two suspects: 26-year-old Michael Monarrez and a 14-year-old juvenile.

While detectives were working to arrest the suspects, a second shooting occurred.

Around 10 a.m. Aug. 17, LAPD officers responded to the 500 block of Lorena Street for a shooting investigation. There, they found Fermin Ruelas suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene.

During the second investigation, LAPD detectives determined Monarrez was allegedly also responsible for the shooting death of Ruelas and was arrested shortly after the killing, police said.

The juvenile was arrested in connection with Ramos’ killing on Aug. 18.

Monarrez was subsequently charged with two counts of murder, while a petition was filed by the District Attorney’s Office to also charge the juvenile with murder, police said.

No further details about the victims or suspects have been released.