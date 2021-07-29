2 arrested in fatal shooting of man found along Whittier road

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting a man who was found dead along a Whittier road earlier this month, police announced Thursday.

The body of 23-year-old Gustavo Venegas was discovered about 3:50 a.m. July 14 on the 8000 block of California Avenue. Police responded after a motorist reported a male on the roadway.

Whittier police officers found Venegas, of Pico Rivera, suffering from a gunshot wound and he was declared dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about what led to the shooting or if Venegas was killed at the location where he was found.

During the investigation, detectives identified 22-year-old Ivan Mota, of South Gate, and 20-year-old Damian LeonGutierrez, of Whittier, as suspects in the killing.

Police said the suspects knew the victim before the fatal shooting.

Mota was arrested July 20, while LeonGutierrez was arrested July 23.

Both men have been charged with murder and bail was set at $3 million each, police said.