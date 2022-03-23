The Glendale Police Department found a loaded ghost gun, potentially stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses, and drug paraphernalia in a late-night traffic stop on Thursday, resulting in two arrests, the department said in a news release.

The Glendale Police Department provided this photo of a gun without a serial number they say was seized on March 17, 2022.

Mesrop Konanyan, 38, of Los Angeles, and Nareh Shamirian, 27, of Glendale, were pulled over by GPD officers near Central Avenue and San Fernando Road for “an equipment violation” just before midnight. When officers approached the car, they “saw drug paraphernalia in plain view,” police said.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a loaded ghost gun — a firearm without a serial number, making it untraceable — and six credit cards and two driver’s licenses that belong to other people.

Konanyan, a convicted felon, was arrested for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and violating his parole.

The Glendale Police Department said they seized potentially stolen credit cards and driver’s licenses on March 17, 2022.

Konanyan, who was arrested twice in 2021 on felony charges, is being held on bail of $115,000 at the Men’s Central Jail, according to jail records. He was due to appear in Glendale Municipal Court on Wednesday morning, though jail records did not provide the results of that hearing.

Shamirian was arrested for identity theft and possessing a methamphetamine pipe.

Shamirian, who was arrested five times on felony charges between 2020 and January 2022, was released from custody on Wednesday afternoon. She is due to appear before the Burbank Municipal Court on April 12, jail records show.