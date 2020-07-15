2 arrested in Glendale shooting that killed young man, wounded 10-year-old

Officers respond to the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of San Fernando Road in Glendale on May 20, 2020. (KTLA)

Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man and wounded a child in front of a Glendale taco stand earlier this year, police said Tuesday.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. May 20 in the 4400 block of San Fernando Road, where the victim was standing in front of the taco stand.

At least one shooter approached from behind and opened fire, striking the man and a 10-year-old child, the Glendale Police Department said.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the man died of his injuries. The child suffered a gunshot wound in the arm and survived.

At the time, police said the child was a bystander and didn’t have any relationship to the man killed.

Investigators later identified 20-year-old David Rodriguez and 21-year-old Liana Mkrtchyan as suspects in the fatal shooting and arrested them on July 9, according to the Police Department.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Monday filed one count of murder and one count of attempted murder for both Rodriguez and Mkrtchyan, police said.

It’s unclear what the motive behind the shooting was and no further details were available.