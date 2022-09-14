Two people have reportedly been arrested in connection with the theft of two guns from the home of mayoral candidate and U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, according to a report in the Los Angeles Times.

Bass’s Baldwin Vista home was broken into on Friday, and though cash, electronics and other valuables were left undisturbed, two guns stored in a Brinks safe were taken.

Bass said she met with the Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday and officials confirmed two arrests, the Times reported.

Later Wednesday, in a release whose details align with the burglary at Bass’s home, the LAPD said the two men were arrested Tuesday evening after officers matched their vehicle to one that was at the scene of the theft Friday.

Police identified the burglars as 42-year-old Patricio Munoz, who is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail, and 24-year-old Juan Espinoza, who is being held without bail. Both face a residential burglary charge.

Previously, police released a photo of one suspect, and they did not detail which man is believed to be depicted in that picture, nor how the other man is suspected of being involved.

No information was released as to whether the guns were returned to Bass or if they remain outstanding.

The case has yet to be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for the filing of charges.

Bass is competing with developer Rick Caruso in the November general election for L.A. mayor.