Two Hesperia residents have been arrested after they allegedly shot and wounded two women on the 14 Freeway in Palmdale last month.

Christy Bocanegra, 45, and Eric Bourland, 41, were arrested Wednesday on attempted murder charges in relation to the July 8 shooting, the California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

Bocanegra was taken into custody in San Bernardino, while Bourland, who also faces a charge of being an accessory to a felony crime, was arrested in Apple Valley.

According to the CHP release and an incident report from the time of the attack, the pair were riding a motorcycle on July 8 when at least one of them opened fire on two women in a white Volkswagen Jetta headed north on the 14 Freeway north of Avenue S in Palmdale.

The two women took themselves to Palmdale Regional Medical Center, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Through “an aggressive and extensive investigation,” “several leads” identified Bocanegra and Bourland as the attackers, the CHP said.

The pair were booked into the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station.

The CHP said Bocanegra’s bail was set at $1 million, though jail records indicate it is $150,000.

Bourland’s bail was set at $1.15 million, according to the CHP, though jail records listed it as $1 million.

Both are due to appear in Antelope Valley Municipal Court on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CHP Southern Division Major Crimes Unit at 323-644-9550.