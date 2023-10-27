Two men were arrested for a “jugging” burglary in Riverside County on Thursday.

The suspects were identified as Isaiah Fitzgerald Moses, 34, and Denzel Tyrell Lawson, 33, according to the Norco Sheriff’s Station. Both men are residents of Houston, Texas.

“Jugging” is a form of theft that typically involves targeting victims who withdraw cash from an ATM while following them to their next destination to rob them.

Deputies first responded to burglary reports near the 100 block of Hidden Valley Parkway around 10 a.m.

The victim had withdrawn a large amount of money and placed it inside their vehicle’s glovebox before walking away.

While the victim was inside a nearby building, they witnessed a suspect walk up to their car, break a window and climb inside, authorities said.

A getaway car was seen approaching the vehicle and driving away with the suspect and the victim’s money.

Investigators later tracked down the suspects in the Cabazon area, where they were taken into custody.

During the arrest, most of the victim’s stolen money was recovered along with additional evidence of the crime. A photo from the arrest shows a large amount of cash along with tools allegedly used in the theft.

Both suspects were arrested on charges of burglary and conspiracy. They are being held on $10,000 bail each.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact Deputy Bryce Cooper at 951-280–5212.

Police have been warning the public as a spike in violent “bank jugging” robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.

Thieves stake out potential victims in bank parking lots and typically target those who have withdrawn large amounts of cash.

Busy shopping centers are prime spots for suspects searching for their next victim. Customers seen purchasing luxury handbags and jewelry could also be targeted and followed home, police said.

Authorities said citizens should always be aware of their surroundings. Tips to avoid being targeted after visiting the bank include concealing bank slip envelopes inside a bag when exiting and taking valuables with you inside to your next destination instead of leaving or hiding them in the car.