Gene Barnes (left) and Gregory Harris are seen in booking photos provided by the Riverside Police Department.

Police have arrested two men suspected of being involved in an August home-invasion robbery attempt and shooting that left a third suspect dead and a resident wounded in Riverside.

The incident took place around 2 a.m. on Aug. 24 at an apartment in the 5900 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard.

Police say Gregory Harris, 26, of Moreno Valley, and Gene Barnes, 25, of Ontario, entered the apartment with 20-year-old Denzeal Young of Moreno Valley to attempt a robbery but ended up in a gunfight with the resident.

The suspects fled the scene but crashed nearby, where officers found Young still inside the vehicle and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Young was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police department stated.

The resident was also shot during the exchange but was treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators were unable to find the other two suspects, but later identified them as Harris and Barnes.

Harris was located on Oct. 5 in a Los Angeles County jail after already being taken into custody for a parole violation.

He was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted home-invasion robbery and shooting at an inhabited building. Harris remains in custody pending $1 million bail, the police department stated.

Barnes was located and arrested in Ontario on Oct. 18.

He was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, home-invasion robbery, shooting at an inhabited building and conspiracy.

Barnes has been released on $200,000 bail, according to police.