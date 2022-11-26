Two people were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies earlier this week after they were found to be driving a stolen U-Haul truck.

A sheriff’s deputy stopped the vehicle on Wednesday around 3:30 a.m. as it was leaving a car wash near Phelan and Sheep Creek roads in the town of Phelan.

The vehicle had Arizona license plates, and when deputies checked its records, they discovered it was reported stolen just days earlier.

The two occupants of the truck, Jehneene Perez, 44, of Victorville and Tyler Gustafson, 41, of Pinon Hills, were arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center where they are being held on $60,000 bail.

They face possible charges for possession of stolen property and outstanding warrants.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Deputy J. VanBrimmer at 760-552-6800.