Two burglary suspects captured by citizen’s arrest at the Del Amo Fashion Center on Dec. 20, 2022. (Torrance Police)

Two suspects were captured after a smash-and-grab burglary at a Torrance shopping mall on Tuesday.

Torrance Police responded to the Del Amo Fashion Center on reports of several masked suspects armed with hammers allegedly seen burglarizing a jewelry store.

When officers arrived at the scene, the two male suspects attempted to flee, but bystanders and nearby military personnel captured and held them down, police said.

The suspects were held in place until officers arrived and safely took them into custody.

A police photo shows the two suspects slumped against a candy stall with their hands behind their backs as bystanders look on.

The two thieves were arrested and transported to a local jail for booking.

As the holiday season is in full swing, police are warning the public to stay alert as a spike in violent “bank jugging” and follow-home robberies are on the rise across Southern California.

“We just need to be aware of our surroundings at all times,” advises Lt. Derek Green with the Burbank Police Department. “If there’s something that doesn’t look right, it probably isn’t. Trust your instincts, get ahold of the police, and if you think you’re being followed, drive to your nearest police station or place of safety.”