Two men have been arrested after a series of car burglaries early Friday morning in Yucaipa, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, which is contracted to serve as the Yucaipa Police Department.

The thefts, which occurred between 2 and 6 a.m., took place on Cedar Avenue and Fourth and Third streets, police said in a news release.

One victim reported to police that her wallet and purse were stolen from her 2020 Kia Telluride on Cedar Avenue, and her bank informed her that someone attempted to use her card at two gas stations, officials said.

More victims were reported at mobile home parks near Third and Fourth streets, the release added.

Using automated license plate readers and surveillance footage from the city and private businesses, deputies identified two men and a woman who appeared to be involved, as well as the white 2020 Nissan Altima they were driving.

“Both male suspects had distinctive tattoos. The tattoos helped confirm the driver and registered owner of the Nissan, William Locke, as the primary suspect,” the release said.

Locke, 22, is a resident of Desert Hot Springs who was recently released on bail from Riverside County Jail, according to police. The other suspect was identified as 22-year-old Justin Porter of Desert Hot Springs.

Locke was arrested by deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday in Desert Hot Springs, and a search of his hotel room and Altima produced “a large bag of stolen belongings from victims in Yucaipa, burglary tools, ammunition, and silencers,” according to police.

Porter was arrested by Riverside County deputies in Desert Hot Springs on Wednesday.

Riverside County jail records show Locke was released on bail Wednesday, and he faces charges of criminal conspiracy and grand theft. His next court appearance has not been scheduled.

Porter did not appear in court records for Riverside or San Bernardino counties, and no information was provided by the Sheriff’s Department about the woman who was allegedly with Locke and Porter.

Anyone else with information about this case, or anyone who has yet to report a theft from vehicles in Yucaipa between 2 and 6 a.m. on Friday, is asked to call Deputy Ziemer at 909-918-2005.

To report information anonymously, call 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.