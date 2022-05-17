Gilbert Daisaku Johnson is shown in an undated photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

Two homeless people have been arrested months after the fatal beating of another homeless man in Anaheim, authorities said Tuesday.

Gilbert Daisaku Johnson was found along the 100 block of West Broadway suffering from head injuries about 3:45 a.m. Nov. 15, 2021.

The 32-year-old who had previously lived in Costa Mesa was taken to a hospital for treatment, but died from his injuries two days later, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Daniel Salazar, 30, and Kaitlyn Stewart, 20, were eventually identified as suspects during the investigation.

They were both arrested Monday at different locations in Anaheim, police said.

Salazar was booked on suspicion of murder and is being held on $1 million bail.

Stewart was booked on suspicion of robbery and is being held on $50,000 bail.

No further details about the homicide investigation have been released.