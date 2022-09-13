Two men are out on bail after they were arrested by law enforcement officers last week for allegedly producing, distributing and manufacturing child pornography.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, the two were arrested last Friday following a monthslong investigation.

Detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department and the Sheriff’s Department’s Crimes Against Children division, identified Gregory and Joseph Paul, two 34-year-old men from Apple Valley, as suspects in a child pornography case after receiving an online tip.

From May 23 up until their arrest, investigators worked to develop a case against the two men.

On Friday, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 15300 block of Tacony Road in Apple Valley and the two were arrested. At the residence, investigators allegedly located evidence of the possession, distributing and manufacturing of child pornography.

Both men were booked into the High Desert Detention Center but were released the following day after posting bail.

Jail records indicate that a date for them to return to court has not yet been decided.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to contact detectives at the Apple Valley Police Department at 760-240-7400. Anonymous tips can be submitted through wetip.com.