Two people were arrested on suspicion of child abuse after a Victorville boy showed up at school with injuries, authorities said Friday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department began investigating the case on April 29, after a school told authorities that a 7-year-old boy had 13 contusions to his back, the department said in a news release.

The contusions were consistent with physical abuse, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

Crimes Against Children detectives responded and assumed the investigation, ultimately arresting 31-year-old Roniel Parrales and 30-years-old Erika Gonzalez on suspicion of willful cruelty to a child.

Officials have not disclosed how the suspects are related to the child.

The two were booked into the West Valley Detention Center and held on $100,000 bail.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Wendy Winegar at 909-387-3615. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.