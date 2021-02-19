2 arrested on suspicion of killing of innocent bystander in Long Beach shooting

Two men have been arrested in connection with a Long Beach shooting that left an innocent bystander dead and a 17-year-old girl wounded, police said Friday.

Jacquise Wright, 31, and Tyquan Benson, 25, both of Long Beach, were booked on suspicion of murder in the death of 36-year-old Alejandra Martinez.

Detectives will present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for possible attempted murder charges in connection with the second victim, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Allison Gallagher told KTLA.

The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Dec. 4, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Anaheim Street.

Long Beach police believe a gang-related dispute escalated to a shooting and Martinez was “not the intended target.”

An investigation revealed several people were in a parking lot in the area and buying food from a mobile food vendor.

A man then confronted a group that consisted of men, women and children, waiting for their food before he pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds toward them, police said.

Another person in the parking lot returned fire.

Martinez suffered a gunshot wound to her upper torso and died at a hospital. The girl was also shot in the torso, but was later released from the hospital.

The shooter was last seen driving a sedan north on Magnolia Avenue.

Police eventually served search warrants at three locations, yielding the arrests of the two suspects Thursday.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the men are scheduled to appear in court on Monday. Both men are being held on $2 million bail.