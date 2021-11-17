2 arrests made in 2020 Pomona homicide: police

Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with the 2020 homicide of a 29-year-old Pomona man, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Chino resident Antonio Torres, 28, and Pomona resident Jonathan Gonzales, 24, were arrested for the murder of Jimmy Orozco, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Orozco was fatally shot in the back on April 22, 2020, in the 1000 block of East Mission Boulevard in Pomona, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Torres and Gonzales will each face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police added.