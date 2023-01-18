A suspected DUI driver was arrested after two bicyclists were struck and killed in Rancho Cucamonga on Tuesday night.

The suspect Robert Gubany, 23, from Fontana was taken into custody by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies.

The victims were identified as a 41-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, both from Upland. Their identities have not been released.

Police responded to a crash involving two bicyclists and a sedan near the area of Foothill Boulevard and Etiwanda Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

When deputies arrived, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The male victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was driving east on Foothill Boulevard when he moved onto the right-hand bicycle lane to pass traffic.

The two victims were riding westbound in the bicycle lane, traveling against the flow of traffic when the driver collided with the bicyclists, deputies said.

The suspect continued driving away from the scene and was involved in a second crash later that night.

That crash did not result in any injuries, authorities said.

Authorities later arrested the suspect and noted he “displayed signs and symptoms of being under the influence of alcohol.”

He was arrested on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at www.wetip.com.