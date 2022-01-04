2 bicyclists killed in Chatsworth crash: LAPD

Two bicyclists were struck and killed Tuesday night after a truck collided into the riders in Chatsworth, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the area of Plummer Street and Lurline Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victims, only identified as a man and a woman, were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Police say the driver of the truck remained at the scene after striking the two cyclists.

No further details were immediately available.