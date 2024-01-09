An allegedly stolen U-Haul truck led the Seal Beach Police Department on a pursuit in Orange and Los Angeles counties Tuesday afternoon.

The truck, which the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said was stolen, made contact with other vehicles during its escape attempt, but it remained drivable for a long period, hitting speeds above 75 mph on surface streets.

The truck came to a stop in Belmont Park and two men exited, one of whom was quickly captured.

The other was seen on aerial footage calmly walking on sidewalks and in crosswalks near Rogers Middle School in Long Beach before police apprehended him.