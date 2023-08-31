A two-car crash ended with one of the vehicles inside a building in the Fashion District area of downtown Los Angeles late Thursday morning.

The crash was reported around 11:05 a.m. near the intersection of East Pico Boulevard and South Los Angeles Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A two-car crash in downtown Los Angeles ended with a sheared hydrant and one of the vehicles inside a building on Aug. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

A fire hydrant was sheared, causing it to burst in the area, while one of the involved vehicles ended up inside a building, aerial video from the scene showed.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as well as building and safety officials were notified of the crash.

No further details about the incident have been released.

KTLA’s Luis Zuñiga contributed to this report.