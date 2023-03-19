Three people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, after a two-car crash with an entrapment Sunday in Toluca Lake, authorities said.

Crews with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene in the 4300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, near Moorpark Street, a little before 1:30 p.m.

“Firefighters extricated one person who was trapped and transported a total of three patients to local hospitals,” an LAFD news release stated.

Authorities said the three patients were a woman in her 40s who was in moderate condition, another woman in her 20s in moderate condition and a male in his 20s who was in critical condition.

Three people were taken to the hospital, including one in critical condition, after a two-car crash, seen here, in Toluca Lake Mar. 19, 2023 (Citizen app).

First responders on the scene of a two-car crash in Toluca Lake Mar. 19, 2023 (Citizen app).

It is unclear what led to the collision, but photos from the crash show that it involved a pickup truck and a four-door sedan.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were also at the scene, though it is unclear if anyone was cited for the collision. It is also unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.