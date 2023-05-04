The roof of two Carson businesses were damaged and debris was strewn around one area of the city Thursday amid powerful rainstorms, the latest to slam Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to 169th and Walnut streets for a downed tree amid what may have been a strong weather cell that went through the area.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed other damage, including pieces of torn-off roofs and debris blown around.

The roof of a business was damaged when a powerful weather cell hit Carson on May 4, 2023. (KTLA)

The roof of a business was damaged when a powerful weather cell hit Carson on May 4, 2023. (KTLA)

A worker places cones around a damage tree amid powerful rainstorms in Carson on May 4, 2023. (KTLA)

The L.A. County Department of Public Works will also be responding to the scene to clear any downed trees and assess damage.

The incident occurred during a late-season rainstorm that has once again pummeled the Southland.

The storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning brought heavy rainfall, snow and even isolated reports of lightning.

Coastal and valley areas could receive 0.5 to 1 inch of rain, while 1 to 2 inches was expected in mountain and foothill areas, according to the National Weather Service.