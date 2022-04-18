The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a boy was found drowned in the area of Lake Hughes.

The Sheriff’s Department responded to the 43100 block of Lakes Hughes Road Monday evening around 7 p.m. to investigate the circumstances of a drowning death.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded.

Two children were found at the scene and then air-lifted to the hospital, according to the Fire Department.

One of the children, a boy, was declared deceased upon arrival at the hospital, LASD said. The second child, a girl, is in unknown condition at this time.

Fire officials initially described the incident as a near drowning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau is investigating the incident. No further details were released as of Monday night.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.