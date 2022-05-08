Two children were critically injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Walnut early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. at the intersection of E. Valley Boulevard and N. Grand Avenue.

Two vehicles collided, including one that careened into a fire hydrant, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Video from the scene showed water spewing nearly 100 feet in the air from the sheared hydrant.

Four people were riding in one of the vehicles, including two juveniles who were critically injured and taken to the hospital. The two other occupants are currently in stable condition after suffering minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of the other vehicle was the only occupant. He was identified as an adult male who was detained at the scene and treated for his own injuries.

The crash is under investigation. It’s unclear at this time if speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, LASD officials said.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Industry station at 626-330-3322.