Police located and rescued two young children following a shooting in the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles that left two people dead and the suspect injured Tuesday night.

The incident was reported shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of West 6th and South Bonnie Brae streets.

A dispute began inside an apartment at the Paseo at Californian apartments before ending with a shooting in the parking garage, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

One of the shooting victims was pronounced dead at the scene. A second shooting victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Both victims were described as men in their 20s.

The suspected shooter was also injured in the incident and taken to a hospital.

The unidentified suspect had what were described as minor injuries and was in custody.

Police later located the suspect’s two young children inside a white Chevrolet Cruze that was left at the scene.

The kids appeared to be OK but were crying as officers carried them to safety.

Police believe the suspect and victims knew each other prior to the shooting.

Investigators are searching the area for surveillance video and witnesses that may help with the investigation.