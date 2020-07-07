2 children wounded, man in critical condition after shooting near Gardena

A drive-by shooting in West Compton left a man in critical condition and two children wounded Saturday night, authorities said Monday.

Deputies responded at 10:43 p.m. to a call about a gunshot victim in the 15000 block of South Avalon Boulevard, an unincorporated area between Gardena and Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, authorities said. However, investigators later learned two children were with the man before deputies arrived.

According to sheriff’s officials, an 11-year-old and 14-year-old — whose mother is the victim’s girlfriend — were inside a car with him when another vehicle pulled up alongside them while driving southbound along Avalon Boulevard.

Officials said shots were fired from the other vehicle.

The children were struck by the gunfire and taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, authorities said. But it’s unclear how the children got to the facility or why they were not with the victim when deputies arrived.

The Sheriff’s Department has not released that information and other details. No suspect is in custody, and officials said a description of the shooter or suspect vehicle is not available.

Anyone with tips can call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 and visit lacrimestoppers.org.