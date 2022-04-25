Two additional men from Chile who allegedly broke into an Oak Park home earlier this month have been arrested and charged, authorities announced Monday.

The two men are believed to be part of a South American theft group, and a third alleged tourist burglar has already been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

Oscar Andres Salazar Perez 24, and Franco Antonio Vasquez Soto, 20, were charged with first-degree residential burglary and conspiracy, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

They also face a special allegation that the burglary was a violent crime.

The incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. April 1. The homeowner, Sal Mercado, returned home to find an SUV parked in front of his home with a driver idling inside.

Mercado opened his front door and found a burglar inside, officials said. He struck the burglar before the suspect ran out and got into the waiting SUV, which fled the scene.

A second burglar, Alexis Provoste Aranguiz, came down the stairs holding jewelry and electronics and was detained by Mercado until Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrived and arrested him.

Aranguiz sustained several facial fractures during the incident. He pleaded not guilty to the same charges as the other defendants and is in custody in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Perez and Soto were eventually detained in Los Angeles on April 20, officials said.

Both men pleaded not guilty and are expected to appear in court for an early disposition conference on May 3.

They remain in custody on $250,000 each, officials said.