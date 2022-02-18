2 Chino residents arrested for alleged child cruelty after 1-month-old baby hospitalized

Two Chino residents were arrested earlier this month after a 1-month-old baby boy was hospitalized with severe injuries.

On Feb. 2, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s crimes against children detail, conducted an investigation regarding a 1-month-old boy who was admitted to Loma Linda University Medical Center with severe injuries.

Doctors at the medical center determined the injuries were caused by non-accidental trauma, consistent with child abuse, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Through investigation, detectives determined Chino residents Sydney Strauss-Cahill, 19, and Gabriel Espinoza, 26, caused the injuries to the baby, according to the department.

At the conclusion of the investigation, Strauss-Cahill was arrested and detectives authored an arrest warrant for Espinoza.

On Feb. 11, Espinoza was arrested and booked into the Central Detention Center.

Strauss-Cahill and Espinoza are both being held on suspicion of mayhem and willful cruelty to a child. Bail is set at $500,000 each.

It was not immediately clear if the pair are the child’s parents.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, crimes against children detail at 909-387-3620 with reference to case number 022200087. Callers who wish to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or www.wetip.com.