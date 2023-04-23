Two CHP officers in their patrol car were struck by another vehicle on the 215 Freeway.

The collision occurred around 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the northbound span of the freeway near the University Parkway exit.

The officers were responding to an earlier crash when the vehicle smashed into their patrol car while they were sitting inside it.

They were taken to a hospital in unknown condition. It is not known whether or not anyone else was injured.

Video from the scene shows at least one person was detained, but it is unclear whether or not they were arrested.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.