Two men were rescued over the weekend after becoming stuck while climbing Big Falls in the San Bernardino National Forest, officials said Tuesday.

The climbers became stuck around 4:15 p.m. Sunday and were able to use their cellphones to alert the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A patrol deputy and two sheriff’s helicopters responded to the scene and quickly located the men, identified as Tyler Williams, 31, of Riverside, and Kenny Acevedo, 31, of Highland.

The rescuers determined a hoist operation would be required.

The helicopter crew lowered a rescue medic onto the “narrow, rocky ridge” then both men were placed into the rescue harness, hoisted up to the helicopter and flown to a landing area where other deputies were staged, officials said.

“The Sheriff’s Department urges caution and heightened awareness for those engaging in climbing activities in the Big Falls area. The rugged terrain, steep cliffs, and slippery surfaces present inherent risks that demand extreme caution,” authorities advised.