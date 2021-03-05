2 convicted felons arrested after Hollywood traffic stop leads police to recover stolen guns, $40K in cash

LAPD tweeted photos of stolen weapons recovered during a traffic stop in Hollywood on March 4, 2021.

Two men were arrested in Hollywood Thursday night after a traffic stop led police to find several stolen weapons, officials said.

Officers conducted a stop for a “simple” traffic violation in the 1300 block of La Brea Avenue around 7:10 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Information on what type of violation the men were stopped for was not available.

During the traffic stop, authorities recovered multiple high capacity guns that were stolen, along with $40,000 in cash, the department said.

Two men, both convicted felons, were arrested, police said.

“What these guys were planning to do in Hollywood last night is unknown,” LAPD Hollywood Division said in a tweet. “Happy we didn’t have to find out.”

The department posted photos showing seven recovered guns, the cash, and an orange Jeep truck that was pulled over.

No further details were immediately available.

