Two women have been arrested in Corona in connection with an April 2 arson in Riverside, police said.

Daniela Castro Nunez, 23, was arrested for multiple arson violations, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of explosives, the Riverside Police Department said in a press release, and Alexis Monique Garcia, 21, was arrested for arson, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance.

Nunez and Garcia are accused of assisting Corona resident Carlos Octavio Orta Jr., 27, who was arrested on charges of multiple arson violations, criminal conspiracy, vandalism and possession of an explosive device after a white sedan was set ablaze in the 2700 block of Atlanta Avenue at 4:18 a.m. on April 2, police said.

“Once the fire was extinguished, personnel were able to see a red plastic gas can with wires attached and heard a humming sound coming from the device,” the release added.

The department’s bomb squad determined that they had found an incendiary explosive device, and six days later, officials from multiple agencies arrested Orta, police said.

“During the search of the suspect’s residence and vehicles, multiple firearms, ammunition, and bomb making components like the ones used in the Improvised Incendiary Device were seized,” police said.

No motive has been provided, and the exact nature of the women’s involvement was not detailed except to say that they were arrested “in connection to the” April 2 fire, officials said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective James Dana at 951-351-6404 or jdana@riversideca.gov.