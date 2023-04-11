Two cars were critically injured in a two-car crash in West Hollywood on April 11, 2023. (OC Hawk)

Two people were critically injured in a crash in a possible wrong-way crash in West Hollywood late Monday.

The collision occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of La Brea Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved and both sustained major damage.

The impact from the crash was so violent, both drivers were trapped inside their vehicles. They were eventually rescued by responding Los Angeles County firefighters and taken to a hospital with critical injuries, officials said.

Investigators have limited information on the crash, but witnesses said one of the drivers was speeding and appeared to be going the wrong way.

“Looks like the white car was driving not the opposite side of the road, going very fast, and hit a Mustang driving just normal,” Thomas Ourada said.

North and southbound lanes of La Brea Avenue were closed amid the investigation as debris covered the roadway.

No further details about the crash have been released.