The Culver City Police Department is looking for the man who allegedly robbed a Subway on July 8, 2022.

A pair of Culver City businesses were robbed at gunpoint on Friday and Saturday mornings, police said.

The first robbery occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday, when a man entered a Subway at 3817 Sepulveda Blvd. and ordered a sandwich, then pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register, the Culver City Police Department said in a press release.

An employee of the sandwich store put $200 to $300 in cash in the robber’s sandwich bag before he fled north on Sepulveda Boulevard, police said.

Police did not find the man on Friday, but they continue searching for the robber, who is of medium build and who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants and black ski mask, according to the CCPD.

The second robbery, this time of a Rite Aid at 3802 Culver Center, occurred at about 6 a.m. Saturday, police said in a release.

In this robbery, which happened less than a mile from the site of Friday’s incident, a man approached the register, pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register, police said.

The man, whom police described as having a heavy build and who was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and a black hat, then fled north toward Venice Boulevard.

It remains unclear if the same suspect is wanted for both robberies or if police believe they were committed by different men.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department’s Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Arney at 310-253-6313 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.