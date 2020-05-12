2 cyclists hospitalized after Toluca Lake hit-and-run

Sky5 footage showed a man and a woman being treated after getting hit by a car on May 11, 2020. (KTLA)

Two cyclists were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Toluca Lake Monday, officials said.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department saw a silver Ford Fusion hit two bicyclists around 8 p.m. on West Valley Spring Lane, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told KTLA.

The driver of the Ford, which had Texas license plates, fled the scene. Police lost sight of the car near Universal Studios, about a mile away from the site of the incident.

Sky5 footage showed two bicyclists, one male and one female, being treated by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel prior to being transported the hospital.

The two victims suffered from non-life-threatening injuries, Lopez said.

A bicycle broken in half could be seen laying on the ground nearby.

No further information was available.